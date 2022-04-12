PHOTOS: Hua Hin’s Songkran festivities officially get underway

Hua Hin’s Songkran festivities officially got underway on Monday (April 11).

Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province presided over the opening ceremony, along with Hua Hin Mayor Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul.

Activities included a sand pagoda building contest and “Phee Phung Tai”, a traditional game played in Hua Hin during Songkran.

Municipal school students also gave a dance performance wearing traditional Thai dress, while there was also a drum procession parade.

Mr. Nopporn delivered a speech at 19.00 on the organization of the “Songkran” festival in Hua Hin.

Mr. Sathien then presented awards and certificates to the winners of the Hua Hin Municipality’s sand pagoda building contest this year, which created a lot of excitement among locals and foreign tourists.

The event ended with a “retro” dance.

More activities will take place on the beach next to Centara Grand Hotel Hua Hin from Tuesday and Wednesday (April 12 and 13).

April 12

16.00 Folk games from the community such as Mae Sri Phi Uung Ang, foxes, Luk Chuang, and Luk Yon, culminating in the local play “Phee Pung Tai”.

19.00 Miss Songkran Recycle Contest

19.30 Rejoice in retro Thai dance!

April 13

9.30 Pouring scented water on the hands of revered elders and ask for blessing tradition

10.30 The local community sports competition.

