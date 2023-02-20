PHOTOS: Miss Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2023 crowned at event at Hua Hin Market Village

In an event held on Sunday (Feb 19) at Hua Hin Market Village, Nong Khanom was crowned as “Miss Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan 2023”.

The stunning beauty beat out stiff competition from other contestants to clinch the prestigious title. The event was a showcase of grace, poise, and elegance as the contestants put on a spectacular show for the judges and the audience.

Twenty five year old “Nong Khanom” or Miss Pachara Kritsanaserani, holds a bachelor’s degree in airline business from the School of Tourism and Service, Suan Dusit University, Hua Hin Campus.

Nong Khanom’s win means she will now go on to represent Prachuap Khiri Khan province at the Miss Thailand beauty pageant later this year.

The national pageant is highly competitive and attracts contestants from all over the country.

This year, the pageant has a new format called “CP (City President)”, where contestants from each of Thailand’s 77 provinces compete to find Miss Thailand 2023.

The winner of the Miss Thailand pageant will go on to represent Thailand at the Miss Universe pageant, one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the world.

The Miss Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan pageant is a celebration of Thai culture and beauty, and it provides a platform for young women to showcase their talents and represent their province.

