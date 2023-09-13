PHOTOS: Miss Thailand World 2023 contestants descend on Hua Hin

The Avani+ Hua Hin Resort recently played host to the dazzling contestants of Miss Thailand World 2023.

On their inaugural day in Hua Hin, the official Miss Thailand World Facebook page showcased a series of photographs featuring the 20 stunning contestants. They were seen dressed in elegant vintage outfits, echoing a bygone era of style and sophistication. The backdrop for one of their photoshoots was none other than the iconic Hua Hin train station.

Following the photo session, the contestants then headed to their luxurious accommodation at the Avani+ Hua Hin Resort, where they took part in a swimwear photo shoot.

The Miss Thailand World 2023 competition revolves around the empowering theme of “Real Beauty Empowers.” Beyond just aesthetics, it seeks to celebrate the holistic attributes of its participants.

The fortunate contestant who will be crowned as Miss Thailand World 2023 stands to win a cash reward of 1 million baht, a sparkling diamond crown, and a car.

Moreover, she will have the honor of representing Thailand at the Miss World 2023 pageant scheduled to be held in India this December. Fans of the contest and supporters of the contestants can mark their calendars for the grand finale, set to take place on October 1st at The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam.

For more updates on the Miss Thailand World 2023 competition and related events, readers are encouraged to follow the official Miss Thailand World Facebook page.

All images: Miss Thailand World

comments