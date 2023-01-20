PHOTOS: Miss Tourism Prachuap Khiri Khan 2023 crowned

The winner of the Miss Tourism Prachuap Khiri Khan 2023 pageant was crowned at an event held at Hua Hin Market Village on Thursday (Jan 19).

Twenty-two year old Ms. Thipkasorn Sangsen beat 12 other contestants from the final selection to be chosen as Miss Tourism Prachuap Khiri Khan 2023.

The first runner up went to Ms. Patchara Kritsanasaeranee, while Ms. Muangphet Duensak was the second runner up.

Ms. Thipkasorn, nicknamed Thip, will now become the ambassador for tourism throughout all eight districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan in 2023.

On hand to present the awards was Mr. Kittiphong Sukphakkun, Deputy Governor Prachuap, and Mr. Panya Sonwisai, Senior Prosecutor of Hua Hin.

Mrs. Ramrung Worawat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, presided over the opening speech, which was attended by a significant number of Thai and foreign spectators.

