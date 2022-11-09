[PHOTOS] New 28 storey condo to be built in Hua Hin – but its location might surprise you

New images of a brand new 28 storey condominium which is to be built in Hua Hin have been released.

Named Blue Whale, the condominium will be built by Thai developers Supalai, and will include a total of 525 units.

Blue Whale will offer a variety of rooms from studios measuring 29.5sqm to 3 bed units measuring 128 sqm, with prices starting from 1.69 million baht, and priced at an average of 61,000 baht per sqm.

All of the rooms will have balconies and offer sea views.

Residents at Blue Whale will get access to a host of amenities, such as a fitness centre, coworking spaces, large communal swimming pool with an adventure area for kids, a waterfall and a jacuzzi.

There is also 24 hour security, CCTV and a facial recognition system for exiting and entering the building. Each room will also have a digital door lock offering enhanced security.

The building itself will also include a number features aimed at reducing emissions and saving energy.

Special aerated bricks will be used in the construction that will help to reduce CO2 emissions, while special glass will be used in the windows that will help insulate against the heat, helping to keep rooms cooler.

Blue Whale is located on a 7.5 rai plot of land on Hua Hin Soi 70, approximately 700 metres from the Big C supermarket.*

*Post updated to clarify the exact location of the condominium

