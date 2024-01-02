PHOTOS: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visits Hua Hin beach

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was seen enjoying Hua Hin beach with his family during the Christmas holidays on December 30th.

The Prime Minister’s presence on the popular beach was a notable event, especially during the bustling New Year festivities.

Accompanying Prime Minister Thavisin were several key figures, including Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife, Wathananon. Their presence, along with some executives of the Pheu Thai Party, highlighted the event’s significance, blending political prominence with casual leisure.

He was seen strolling along the beachfront, warmly greeting tourists and happily posing for souvenir photos.

In the late afternoon, the PM took a walk a long the beach with his family.

He was seen chatting and stopping for photographs with Thai nationals and international visitors, including tourists from Korea and Europe.

