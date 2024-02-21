Don’t miss this special trip to Phetchaburi’s Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival

Hua Hin Today is delighted to team up with Feast Thailand and the Tourism Authority of Thailand Phetchaburi office to offer readers the chance to experience one of the region’s most interesting festivals.

During the trip, you will be able to visit the excellent Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival, as well as experiencing some sights around the province of Phetchaburi.

The trip takes place on Saturday 16 March 2024, costs 1050 THB and includes transfers to and from Phetchaburi to Hua Hin Clock Tower, a visit to Thailand’s largest Naga statue, experience a working palm sugar planation, try a cooking experience of making traditional Phetchaburi sweets, taste products made from Phetchaburi’s famous toddy palm and explore the fascinating Nakhon Khiri Historical Park.

The trip ends at the Phra Nakhon Khiri Festival where you can experience the best of the festival, which includes witnessing the festival’s famous firework display.

Places are limited, so don’t miss out on this excellent opportunity to experience one of Thailand’s best festivals first hand.

Book by emailing: info@feastthailand.com

Full details of the program can be found below:

Where: Phetchaburi

When: Saturday 16 March 2024

Price: 1050THB

Duration: Approx 9-10 hours

Group Size: Max 18 People

Booking: Info@feastthailand.com

Included in the fee:

English Speaking Licensed Thai Tour Guide

Air Conditioned Van & Licensed Driver

Donation at the temple

Palm Sugar Presentation

Khanom Tann cooking class

Sweets, snacks and palm sugar tasting at the farm

Entrance and cable car fee at Nakhon Khiri Historial Park

Feast Thailand Fees & Taxes

Vehicle Accident Insurance, As required by Thai Tourism Law

Exclusions:

Tour Guide and Driver Tips

Food and drinks at the festival

Items not offered by the Tour Guide

Transport: Tour departs from the Hua Hin Clocktower

Food & Drinks Included: Water, Sweets & snacks at palm sugar plantation

Note: This is a non-refundable ticket as the fee is discounted based on obtaining 18 people for the tour.

Payment: To confirm your place, tickets can be purchased by local bank transfer. Credit card payment is available, upon request, however a credit card processing fee of 4.5% will be added.

Visit Thailand’s Largest Naga Statue

Wat Tham Chaeng in Cha-am proudly has Thailand’s largest naga statue. Situated in the Khao Yai Subdistrict, next to Phetchaburi Immigration office, the remarkable statue stands at an impressive height of 31 meters and boasts a diameter of 2 meters for its body. The Thai tour guides will explain the significance of this temple and make a donation on behalf of the group.

Experience a working palm sugar plantation

No visit to Phetchaburi would be complete without a visit to a palm sugar plantation. This is a picturesque setting where lush palm trees sway in the breeze. Your guides, along with Khun Jaem, the owner of the plantation, will step you through the entire process, from the growing of the palm trees to the careful extraction of the golden nectar.

Cooking experience of traditional Phetchaburi sweet

Phetchaburi is known for its traditional sweets. Here you will not only sample these treats but also gain an understanding of how to make them. You can watch or get involved with making Khanom Tann.

Taste products made from the toddy palm

Sample some of the palm sugar products on offer, enhancing your understanding of the region’s rich culinary heritage. From the sugar to sweets to palm sugar wine, this is the heart and soul of Phetchaburi’s food heritage.

Explore the Nakhon Khiri Historical Park

Your next stop starts with a cable car ride to the hillside grounds of Phra Nakhon Khiri Historial Park. Phra Nakhon Khiri Historial Park has panoramic views across the surrounding district and the grounds are spread out over three separate hilltops. There is a bit of walking to the main pagoda and view points so its best to have great walking shoes on.

Explore the street food and festival activities

You are then taken to the main entrance of the festival. We will meet up with the team and Co-Sponsors of this tour, TAT Phetchaburi. They will be showcasing traditional Thai dress and you can get your photo taken with them. If you want to get dressed up, you can! There is an additional fee that you can pay direct to the TAT Phetchaburi Team. From there you have time to explore the festival and eat whatever takes your fancy.

Watch the amazing fireworks

Then you will come back by 8.30pm to rejoin the tour guides to watch the fireworks. Once that is complete, you will get back to the van to travel back to Hua Hin.

Avoid Disappointment

There are only 18 places available at this price.

Booking: info@feastthailand.com

