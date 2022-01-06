Pineapple leaf community enterprise to create value and income

Hua Hin Today newspaper has been alerted by Ms. Walailak Moonmirat, Community Development Officer at Pranburi Community Expertise Development Office, about a project by Wang Yao Phatthana Housewives Community Enterprise, Village Moo 3, Ban Wang Yao, Wang Phong subdistrict.

They teach villagers how to process raw materials found in the community such as waste pineapple leaves leftover from agriculture, to create added value by making it into pineapple fibre paper. Currently, the product has been selected as a 3-star OTOP product in Prachuap province and has been sold to entrepreneurs to be used as packaging for souvenirs, or used to make decorative products that can generate additional income for people in the area who have a career in agriculture as their main occupation.

This is an excellent acceleration of a local community enterprise project that has been in operation since 1984. Holice and municipal officials have met almost 100 restaurant owners and food vendors to warn them against breaching the rules regarding the sale of alcohol.

Hua Hin police chief Pol Col Hong Phrom Wisitchanachai and deputy district chief Montri Manichpong met with restaurant owners on Tuesday (Dec 22) to tell them they must comply with the provincial orders regarding alcohol. Those attending the meeting were told in no uncertain terms they face prosecution if they were found to be serving alcohol. Currently only venues in Hua Hin and Nong Khae with SHA and SHA+ certification can serve alcohol.

The meeting was held after provincial officials announced recently that they had been made aware of many venues serving alcohol in breach of the current rules. Earlier this month, Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial governor Dr. Sathien Charoenruen has ordered a crackdown on venues in Hua Hin and throughout the province breaching the rules regarding the sales of alcohol.

Dr. Sathien said some venues were serving alcohol in coffee or opaque cups in order to try and conceal what was inside. Meanwhile, Hua Hin mayor Nopporn Wutthikul has instructed municipal officers to ensure that street traders were not obstructing fire exits and access routes for ambulances in the run up to New Year celebrations. Mayor Nopporn also ordered officers to visit beach vendors to ensure they do not price gouge tourists and that they were transparent with the price of food. In addition, the group has expanded by bringing the pineapple fibre paper products to sell itself, such as tissue paper boxes, gift boxes, notebooks, photo frames, and Papier-Mache.

The outstanding feature of pineapple fibre paper is its toughness, it is also durable and can be dyed in a variety of colours as needed. Walailak Moonmirat told us that there have been many government agencies to support Wang Yao Phatthana Housewives Community Enterprise, whether it be with materials or training to provide knowledge about further product development to be more diverse. Recently, the group has also trialled using pineapple leaves to make fibres and then embroidering them with beads to create bracelets, necklaces, key chains, and hats, which have been quite well received by customers.

The Pranburi Community Development Office has also promoted group members to have knowledge about online marketing by selling products on Shopee, Lazada, and OTOP websites, and created a facebook page for the products as well. The Wang Yao Phatthana Housewives Community Enterprise is strong and has good group management and was selected as an outstanding community enterprise at the provincial level for the year 2019, it received an outstanding community enterprise award as first runner-up at the district level for the year 2019 as well.

The group will also encourage the next generation of youth in the NonFormal Education Institute to learn to develop professional skills in order to pass the job from one generation to the next.

comments