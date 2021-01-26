Plan to extend dine-in hours

The Covid-19 Situation Administration Centre (CCSA) is proposing to extend the dine-in hours in restaurants pending approval from the Cabinet which will be discussed in Tuesday’s meeting.

The proposal came a day after Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Klin Sarasin said on Sunday that the relaxed measures would help revive restaurant businesses.

Nevertheless, there was no mention of serving alcohol in restaurants, which has been prohibited since the restriction was imposed on Jan. 4.

Thanakorn Kupjit, Secretary-general of the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association, said that the government should reconsider the ban.

“Not only does the ban affect alcohol sales, but it also adversely affects restaurants by decreasing their earnings,” Thanakorn said. “Allowing food to be served with alcohol will increase more income for the entire country.”

Source: Khaosod English

