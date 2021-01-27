PM allow private sectors to import Covid-19 vaccines

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that private sectors are now allowed to acquire Covid-19 vaccines provided that it is properly registered and has been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Following the announcement, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the FDA is speeding up the registration process by deploying both internal and external medical experts to consider vaccine proposals.

However, standard vaccine regulations and supervisions should be strictly followed throughout the process as it concerns public health safety.

Prior to the vaccine’s approval, the FDA must first test, examine and evaluate its quality, safety, efficacy as well as the side effects in their use with the general public.

Source: Pattaya Mail

comments