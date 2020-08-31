PM endorses new Police Chief

The National Police Policy Board had unanimously approved a single candidate to be the country’s new chief of police.

A spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office said that only one candidate was nominated to the position and the board unanimously agreed to the appointment and would later be presented for royal approval.

It was reported that the board chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha approved the appointment of Pol Gen Suwat Chaengyodsuk, deputy commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, to succeed Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda who will step down on September 30.

Source: Pattaya Mail

