PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to extend Emergency Decree until Jan 2021

The government will extend a nationwide emergency decree until at least January 15 next year. The PM has cited the need to prevent new surges of Covid-19 infections during the peak season. The political conflict with the demonstrators was not mentioned as the reason for extension.

The CCSA chaired by the PM has officially approved the extension of the decree “to assist authorities enforce mandatory quarantines”.

Nevertheless, the proposed extension will require approval from the Cabinet during their meeting next week. There has already been seven extensions of the Emergency Decree since it was first implemented in March.

Source: The Thaiger

