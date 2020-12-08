PM visits flood victims in the south

The worst flooding to hit the southern province in 30 years has so far claimed 24 lives, damaged thousands of houses and destroyed hectares of crop. Nakhon Si Thammarat was the worst-hit region where 19 people has lost their lives and leaving more than 178,000 homes submerged.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha made time to visit the province yesterday sharing his sympathy to families who lost their loved ones and possessions. He also vowed to provide financial aid and rebuild the homes of the victims as soon as the weather condition improves.

Although the water level in Nakhon Si Thammarat starts to subside, more flooding is expected in Surat Thani, Songkhla and Trang as more rain was forecast this week.

