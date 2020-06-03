PM warned the public: ‘Do not let your guard down’ at this stage

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha urged the public to be patient as the country is slowly entering Phase 4 of easing the restrictions. This last phase will include the re-opening of bars and pubs.

Prayut says easing of the restrictions must be made cautiously and will require full cooperation from the public.

“The government will base their decisions on the current compliance of hygienic regulations and the results from those measures,” the PM added.

Thai PBS World reported that people will need to continue to observe social distancing and wear masks when in public. All the efforts done by the government, health workers as well as the public’s cooperation in the last 3 months will mean nothing if we let our guard down.

“We all have to take part in complying with the safety health measures in order to avoid a ‘second wave’ of the virus.”

Although the ongoing repatriation of Thai nationals from overseas has revealed new Covid-19 cases, many from Russia and the Middle East regions, all passengers are required for a 14-day mandatory state quarantine.

PM Prayut says he is aware of the need to lift some restrictions in order to let Thai economy get back on its feet, but he warns against complacency, urging citizens not to let their guard down at this stage.

Sources: The Thaiger | Thai PBS World

Photo: Pacific Press-Galerie-Thailand

