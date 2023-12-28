Poachers arrested in Kuiburi National Park with numerous animal carcasses

Kui Buri National Park authorities, led by park head Mr. Atthapong Phao-on, apprehended a 47-year-old man, identified only as Mr. Charlie, from Hua Hin District.

The arrest, conducted by the park’s forest protection unit, was a result of heightened efforts to combat poaching within the national park’s boundaries.

During the operation, authorities seized a shocking collection of wild animal carcasses, including four Southern Spectacled Langurs, two Malayan Porcupines, and seven Burmese Bullfrogs.

The total value of these animals was estimated at 700,000 baht.

Additionally, the officers confiscated a single-barreled, unregistered 12-gauge shotgun with one round of ammunition, a long knife, and a red Yamaha motorcycle with the license plate 1 KT 6263 Prachuap Khiri Khan, which was used by the suspect for entering the park.

The successful arrest was the culmination of patrols by the park’s forest protection unit, conducted as part of a broader directive from the Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. The operation focused on curbing illegal activities, particularly in the vicinity of Huap Ta Khian, Ban Praek Trakru, around 5 km from Kui Buri National Park’s border.

The officers’ encounter with Mr. Charlie occurred around midnight when they spotted him riding the aforementioned motorcycle, carrying a large fertilizer sack and a long gun.

Upon inspection, the sack was found to contain the animal carcasses.

Mr. Charlie subsequently admitted to hunting within the national park. He was apprehended while attempting to exit the area and has been handed over to the investigative officers at Nong Plub Police Station, Hua Hin District, for further legal proceedings.

