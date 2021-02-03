Police arrest 3 suspects involved in drug smuggling operation

Police captured 3 people on drug charges and seized more than 2 million methamphetamine pills in busts in Saraburi and Phetchabun.

The suspects were involved in a major drug operation linked to major cases in Bangkok and smuggled drugs from Laos to the border province Loei.

Police say another suspect is off the grid and on the run. The suspects admitted to distributing the drugs, earning 50,000 baht to 70,000 baht each time.

Police say they seized 2.1 million methamphetamine pills, a 9mm pistol and a pickup truck which police say was used to transport the drugs.

Furthermore, they seized a BMW and another pickup truck which were used for scouting along the route.

Police confiscated 3 mobile phones and 2 bank accounts. 41-year-old Thanin Phuengkaew, his nephew 25-year-old Thawatchai Phuengkaew and 51-year-old Thongthap Chanthayod were charged with possession of illicit drugs.

Thanin also faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license and carrying it publicly.

