Police arrest protest organiser after announcing another rally in Bangkok today

Police have arrested 2 more key organisers of the pro-democracy rally after one of them read a statement calling for another protest in a Bangkok shopping area this afternoon.

Panussaya Sitthijirawattanakul, a critic of the monarchy and one of the protest organisers, was arrested at a Bangkok hotel just after hosting a Facebook, livestream, “calling on people to join a rally planned for Rathchaprasong Intersection in Bangkok’s central shopping district at 4pm this afternoon.

During her arrest, a police officer showed her the arrest warrant and formally read out the charges. Panussaya challenged the warrant and tore it up in front of the arresting officer. The clip has since gone viral in a day when the Thai Government is cracking down on any online dissent.

“Isn’t it your duty to protect the people?” Panussaya exclaimed.

Panussaya Sitthijirawattanakul joins at least 7 others who have already been formally arrested over yesterday’s rallies.

By: The Thaiger

comments