Don’t blow your nose on a bus or the police will come

Officials were called after a rider on a public Bangkok bus blew his nose and spit in a tissue. Thai media reports that the bus driver dictated the man to get off the bus in Bangkok’s Petchkasem area.

the passenger ultimately agreed after the police were called. The man had removed his mask and was wiping and blowing his nose with a tissue.

Someone recorded the man and posted it on social media saying it was “terrible behavior.”

Thai sources report that many riders were worried about the spread of Covid-19 after the recent increase in cases.

Source: thethaiger.com

