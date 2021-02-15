Police force under scrutiny for allegedly ‘violation of human rights’

Police are now under scrutiny after being accused of physically attacking a volunteer medic during a rally on Saturday which ended up with 20 wounded and eight demonstrators arrested.

However, Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) chief Phukphong Phongpetra insisted that the volunteer was not an official medical staff member but a representative for a group that provided first aid — and was allegedly among the people who instigated the chaos.

Meanwhile, the Rural Doctor Society (RDS), a group representing doctors working in provincial hospitals on Sunday criticized the police for the incident. RDS demanded explanations and legal action against the officers involved, saying it was a violation of human rights.

Police had to fire gunshots into the sky to keep order as protesters did not cooperate. “However, there was no order for police to use tear gas or rubber bullets,” Pol Lt Gen Phukphong added.

Police also said eight demonstrators were arrested on multiple charges, including the violation of the emergency decree. Another rally has been scheduled for next Saturday, according to report.

Original writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Source: Bangkok Post

