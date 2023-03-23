Police in Phetchaburi shoot gunman who killed three people after 15 hour standoff

Police in Phetchaburi shot dead a gunman who killed three people and wounded three others following a 15-hour standoff, officers said on Thursday.

The gunman started firing from a property in the Ton Mamuang of Mueang District at approximately 3pm on Wednesday.

Almost 100 officers surrounded the property during the incident, where it was confirmed by the police that three individuals, among them a motorcycle delivery driver, had lost their lives.

Police evacuated children from nearby schools and care centers and surrounded the gunman’s house while waiting for specially trained officers to try to resolve the crisis, as the gunman sporadically fired at them.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Central Investigation Bureau identified the suspect as Anuwat Waentong, 29, who was understood to be due to appear in court on Wednesday on a drugs charge.

“We proceeded step by step, starting with negotiation but he kept fighting back and shot others,” Police Lieutenant General Thanawut Wutijarasthamrong said.

“He ran into his room (on the second floor). If we did not have shields, my men would have been shot.”

