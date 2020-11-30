Police officer shoots and kills married couple at Isaan restaurant

A police officer was arrested for firing shots at an Isaan restaurant killing a married couple and severely injuring his ex-wife. 44-year-old Aram Sangchai is facing charges of intentional murder.

The shooter had just returned home to the Isaan province Buri Ram from Bangkok after working with a police unit at the November 27 pro-democracy protest.

Sources say Aram Sangchai charged into the restaurant with a handgun and opened fire. He waited at the restaurant and surrendered to the police.

The victims were taken to the Non Suwan Hospital where the married couple aged 42 and 37, were pronounced dead. The shooter’s ex-wife 42-year-old Nucharin Kaewchaturat, was transferred to Buri Ram Hospital and is in serious condition.

Source: The Thaiger

