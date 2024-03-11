Police say two women shot dead in Hua Hin may have been in a relationship together

Police have provided an update on the deaths of two women, found shot at property on the khlong road in Hua Hin, exploring theories that they may have been involved in a personal relationship beyond that of work colleagues.

The victims, identified as 63-year-old businesswoman Suphatra, owner of a curtain shop, and her 46-year-old secretary, Suphawadee, were discovered deceased in a room within the shop house belonging to Suphatra.

The grim discovery was made on Sunday by Suphatra’s son, after losing contact with his mother for several days. According to police reports, both women had been dead for approximately 5-7 days before they were found.

Initial police investigations revealed that Suphatra suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest from a 9mm caliber gun, while Suphawadee was found shot in the head with the same caliber weapon.

A 9mm Glock pistol, covered in blood and registered to Suphawadee, was recovered from the scene and is currently undergoing forensic analysis.

As the Hua Hin police, led by Police Colonel Kampanat Na Wichai, await autopsy results, they are exploring multiple angles, including the possibility of accidental discharge or suicide. A letter purportedly written by Suphawadee, suggesting the shooting was accidental, is under scrutiny for its authenticity.

Friends of the deceased have indicated that Suphatra and Suphawadee shared a bond that extended beyond a work relationship, hinting at a romantic connection that may have been marred by jealousy and emotional turmoil. This theory is further supported by social media posts and personal letters left by Suphawadee, expressing despair and suggesting a complex personal life.

The investigation continues.

