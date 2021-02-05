Police seize 500,000 baht worth of whitening cream

More than 500,000 baht worth of unregistered skin whitening cream including banned substances. An initial examination found were seized in factory raids in Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri and Ayutthaya.

According to Food and Drug Administration deputy secretary-general, Supattra Boonserm said the “Cambodian cream with red cover” was posted on social media claiming that it could whiten skin within 7 days no matter how dark the skin is.

Apparently, the product has been “banned” in the country since 2010,

Cream tested in an initial examination contained mercury, hydroquinone, retinoic acid and steroids, which are all banned by the FDA and could cause health problems with prolonged use.

Side effects are thinning of the skin and photosensitivity. Supattra says the products also did not have the required FDA labels or other permits.

Police arrested the producers but reports do not say how many people were involved in the operation. The suspects face charges for violating Thailand’s Cosmetic Act for making and selling cosmetic products without permission.

The charges carry a punishment of up to 6 months in jail and a fine up to 50,000 baht.

Source: The Thaiger

