Police warn public to be vigilant after tools stolen on Soi 94

Police are warning people in Hua Hin about to be cautious with their valuables following a theft from a property on Soi 94.

On May 28, reports were received from Police Sergeant Kittipol Burirat, Group Commander of the Investigation Division of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, who is in charge of the 191 Emergency Call Center in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

He reported that several tools were stolen from a construction site on Soi Mae Keb 5 in the municipal area of Hua Hin. The site is where the “Tum Thaad Hua Hin 94” restaurant is being constructed, which is owned by Sergeant Kittipol. Currently, contractors are working on the new restaurant, which is partially completed.

Sergeant Kittipol stated that the stolen tools include two welding machines worth approximately 5,000 baht each, a wood-cutting circular saw worth 4,500 baht, a drill worth 3,500 baht, a large first grinder worth 4,500 baht, a metal-cutting machine worth 3,500 baht, and two electrical cables worth 500 baht each, totaling over 20,000 baht. It is believed that multiple perpetrators were involved as tire marks indicated that they drove a vehicle into the construction site. They pried open the door hinge of the storage room and stole all the tools stored there.

Usually, contractors take all their tools with them, but one of their pickup trucks was out of service, leaving only one truck for transporting workers. Consequently, they had to leave the tools at the construction site and lock the door with a padlock. On the night of the incident, Sergeant Kittipol was on duty at the 191 radio center, leaving the site unattended. It is suspected that the thieves took advantage of the early morning hours when the area was quiet. He filed a report with the Hua Hin Police Station on the day he learned of the theft, urging officers to track down the perpetrators. Surveillance cameras are installed at several intersections near the site, and investigating local pawn shops may provide clues. Sergeant Kittipol believes the police will eventually catch the thieves.

“I would like to warn the public to be extra cautious and securely store valuable items, as the current economic situation is leading to an increase in thefts. I will be installing more surveillance cameras at the new ‘Tum Thaad Hua Hin 94’ restaurant, including those facing the street, to protect my property and assist law enforcement,” said Sergeant Kittipol.

