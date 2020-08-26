2 more student protest leaders arrested in Bangkok

Another two more student activists who are facing warrants were arrested today and taken to the Samranrat Police Station on charges leading to anti-government protests that they had organised since July 18th.

Head of Thai Lawyers for Human Rights Yaowalak Anuphan, said the latest campaigners to be arrested by the police were Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree and Panumas Singprom. Tattep was taken into custody in front of his home in Bangkok, while Panumas was stopped and detained by the roadside.

The warrant accused them of subcersive acts under Article 116 of the Criminal Code for their key roles in the rally at the Democracy Monument last July 18 that triggered nationwide.

Yaowalak said the arresting officers believed to be undercover police is still hunting for another activist, Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul of the Thammasat University. She is allegedly charged for issuing 10 demands for reforms regarding the Monarchy.

Rewritten by Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today

Original writer: Jack Burton

Sources: The Thaiger | Khaosod English

comments