Activists agree to step back, but demand PM to resign by Sunday

PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said last night on a nationwide telecast that he would step back and lift the State of Emergency order in Bangkok “if there is no violence” and asks that protesters in return to “lower down the volume on hateful speech or divisive talk.”

The anti-government protesters have agreed to take a step back but they are still demanding the prime minister to resign by Sunday and to drop all charges against activists who have been arrested recently.

PM Gen Prayut said the pro-democracy protesters have made their point clearly and he’s requested a special parliament session on October 26 and 27 to discuss the demands of the activists.

Yesterday, the protesters managed to break through several police barricades and marched towards Government House during last night’s live TV broadcast.

Activists also handed a sarcastic resignation letter to Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Pakkapong Pongpetra, The protesters vowed to return if the PM has not yet resigned by Sunday.

Source: Thai PBS World | The Thaiger

