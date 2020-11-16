Bangkok protesters wrapped the Democracy Monument as rappers take on stage

Thai pro-democracy protesters wrapped the iconic Democracy Monument on Saturday night with a giant cloth scribbled with anti-government slogans, whilst a Thai hip hop group took aim at the monarchy with their new song.

The country has been experiencing massive student-led rallies demanding a new constitution, changes to how the royal family operates and for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Several thousand people turned out for a carnival-themed rally dubbed “Mob Fest” at the Democracy Monument, a major iconic tower in Bangkok.

During the day, students and other demonstrators wrote in marker pens and spray-painted messages on giant white sheets.

“You have been stealing my bright future,” one message wrote. “Democracy will win!”

25-year-old ‘Pearl’, a graphic designer, watched as a group of protesters used ladders to climb up the three-metre high central tower of the Democracy Monument, as musicians played a drum beat.

“This is a symbolic act of free speech,” she told AFP.

“Without the people, the government and monarchy will have no power,” said Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, one of the protest leaders. “Are they willing to take a step back or find a consensus that we can agree on?”

Earlier the protesters turned their backs and showed the three-finger salute as the royal motorcade passed by.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida were on their way to a new train line opening ceremony in west part of the capital– with thousands of yellow-shirt royalists turning up to show their support for the monarchy.

Original WRITERS: Lisa MARTIN, Tossapol Chaisamritpol

Sources: AFP | REUTERS via YAHOO!

