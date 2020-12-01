Courthouse ruling on PM’s army residence occupancy due tomorrow

Everyone is now eyeing at the courthouse’ decision on Wednesday on the legality of PM Prayut’s occupancy of an army residence since his retirement as an army officer in 2014.

Riot police have stepped up the security around the courthouse as the protesters planned to march to the area.

Opposition MPs lodged a petition with the Constitutional Court through Parliament President Chuan Leekpai on March 9 after the issue was raised during the censure debate against the government on Feb 25-27.

The PM said on Monday he will respect the court’s decision no matter what the outcome and that he never abused his power for him or his family’s benefit.

If the court rules against him he would move out and live in his own residence, PM Prayut added.

Meanwhile, Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong Pongpetra, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), said that police had set up security measures to handle protesters when they gather at the courthouse on Wednesday.

Source: Bangkok Post

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

