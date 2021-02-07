Electoral registration all set

Hua Hin Municipality has prepared the venue for the candidates to register in the upcoming mayoral and provincial members’ election on 28 March. The registration will begin tomorrow, 8 February at the Hua Hin Municipal new building. Members of the four competing parties are expected to register on the first day.

Yesterday, Hua Hin Permanent Secretary Jirawat Pramanee, who is currently the acting mayor has inspected the promptness of the registration venue for the candidates.

On the election day, people will vote for 1 mayor and 18 members of the council, which is sub-divided into 3 constituencies. Each constituency will consist of 6 members per district.

In the past, most of the candidates were group applicants, where one group is expected to have at least 20 representatives including the mayoral candidate, city council candidates and some of their supporters.

It is expected that most applicants will register on the first day in order to draw their designated number that will be used during the campaign.

In addition, the municipal has also prepared a reception area for the applicants, election committees and supporters, as well as screening points in accordance to the safety health measures against Covid-19.

Reported by: Visa Chimdee | Hua Hin Today

