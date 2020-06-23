Emergency decree may not be extended – Deputy Prime Minister

The state of emergency is unlikely to be extended, when the executive decree expires on June 30. Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngarm said this morning that the extension of the decree was not among the agenda for discussion by the Cabinet today.

“So, if the decree is not extended, there is no need for the matter to be discussed by the Cabinet and the decree will automatically expire on June 30,” said the deputy PM.

The decree was announced on March 26, as Thailand imposed lockdown measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It was extended at the end of April and again in May and is due to expire at the end of this month.

Political activist groups, and some opposition parties, have been demanding that the government to lift the emergency decree, claiming that the coronavirus situation has improved and the country has almost full control of the coronavirus since the 4th phase of lockdown relaxations.

They said that the government also has a hidden motive in extending the decree, mainly to restrict political activities by its rivals.

Source: Thai PBS World

