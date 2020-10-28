“I will not resign” – PM Prayut

“I refuse to comply with the proposals that do not represent the needs of the majority of the people,” quoted the Thai PM in his dialogue with the Parliament.

In response to the protester’s demand calling for his resignation, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has made it clear he will not resign, saying he has no intention of “abandoning the country during a crisis”.

During the Parliament’s special meeting yesterday, Prayut Chan-o-cha pointed to the current problems facing Thailand, including the political divide in society, the crisis brought on by the slowdown of the economy, and the risk of a Covid-19 resurgence.

“You should think back to the political rallies in 2006 and 2014, the ones in power did not resign back then. I refuse to comply with the proposals that do not represent the needs of the majority of the people and will not run away from problems or abandon the country during a time of crisis,” says PM Prayut.

“Ask yourself whether the victory you will gain on top of the country’s wreckage will be worth it or not, because by then we will have nothing left to change. Think about the children. Don’t use them to drive political movements,” the PM added.

In response to yesterday’s incident in Parliament, in which an opposition MP slashes his left arm in protest to the government’s use of force against young protesters, the PM claims that the MN’s behaviour was purely pre-meditated just to attract the media’s attention.

