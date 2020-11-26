Martial Law is unnecessary, says PM

Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Wednesday after a meeting of the US-Asean Business Council at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that it is unnecessary to declare martial law to suppress the ongoing of the anti-government protests, reiterating that the existing measures are enough to handle law breakers.

According to Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, Wednesday’s rally was as usual as previous protests and doesn’t need any martial law enforcement. “Please stop talking about martial law because the prime minister already said martial law will not be declared,” Deputy Wissanu told reporters.

Meanwhile, PM Prayut doesn’t seem alarmed on the protesters’ plan to hold a five-day consecutive rally, saying: “Just let them announce it. The law is there to punish anyone who breaks it,” he added.

Source: Bangkok Post

Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool

