“Not guilty!”

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been cleared by the Constitutional Court of any wrongdoing for his occupancy of an army residence during his premiership.

The court rules that under the 2005 Army Regulation Act, it allows army chiefs to continue to stay at the residence provided by the military as long that they continue to serve the country well.

The court said that the regulation came into effect before Gen Prayut was the army chief, so he as well is entitled for the privilege as other former army commanders.

“As an army chief, Gen Prayut has served the nation well,” the court added.

Source: Bangkok Post

