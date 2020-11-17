Parliament President to protesters: “Let politicians do their job”

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai urged protesters to leave the politicians out of the conflict so they can get on with their job.

Parliament has reassembled on Tuesday amid tough security for a two-day session to decide whether to accept seven charter amendment drafts for consideration.

“Don’t pressure them into voting one way or another,” Mr Chuan said. “Better to just let them vote independently.”

Meanwhile, Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) said three groups were planning separate rallies around parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday, focusing mainly at Sam Sen Road.

The first group, led by the Thai Pakdee (Loyal Thais), has obtained police permission to hold a gathering on Tuesday from 09:00 – 14:00 hours.

The second group, “the Civil Politics Group'”, will hold a rally from 09:00 – 22:00 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. The third, the Ratsadon (People’s Movement), intends to rally in front of parliament but has not yet sought permission, Pol Maj Gen Piya said.

The MPB will send about 1,350 officers to provide security.

Pol Maj Gen Piya also said that the MBP had asked the Marine Department to ensure security along the Chao Phraya River as a protest group had announced plans for a boat rally on the river as well.

Pol Maj Gen Piya said a plan was even in place to evacuate parliament if the protesters will storm the building.

He also warned against the protesters’ plan to hold an outdoor feast on roads and pavements during the rally as that would violate cleanliness, traffic and public health laws.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said security officers would be responsible for maintaining peace and order during the rallies, and that he had not given them any special instructions.

The prime minister also said rumours that he had told a close aide he wanted to resign due to the current political situation is not true.

Original WRITERS: Thana Boonlert & Wassayos Ngamkham

Source: Bangkok Post

Photo: Xinhua/Yang Zhou/IANS

