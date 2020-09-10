‘Plan B’ for the Sept 19 rally

Leader of the Sept 19 rally Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak has told reporters that student protesters as well as participants taking part in the large-scale rally at the Thammasat University will be camping out the night before, then march to the Government House the next day in a wake to ‘demand democracy’.

Penguin said on Wednesday that the theme of the movement is “Sept 19: Return Power to the Civilians”.

In addition, Penguin said that a ‘Plan B’ has also been put in place, just in case the university campus couldn’t handle the number of protesters, the rally would then proceed to the nearby Sanam Luang public square, a motion he described as “occupying Sanam Luang and returning it to the public”.

“I’m sure we will be able to use Sanam Luang, although it is prohibited by law from being used for political gatherings as it is a part of the Grand Palace,” he said.

“But, civilians does own the land of this country too,” he added.

The rally is scheduled to start at 2pm on Sept 19 and the march to the Government House will begin at 8am the next day, says Penguin.

Secretary-general of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) and army Chief-of-Staff Gen Thirawat Bunyawat said the authorities had been monitoring the organisers’ plans and are gearing up for any possible confrontations. Soldiers were also instructed to monitor the protests orderly and calmly.

