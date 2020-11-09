PM Prayut Chan-o-cha status is likely under threat by court’s ruling

The status of the prime minister is likely under threat not by the ongoing anti-government protests demanding for his resignation but by the Constitutional Court that will be ruling a case accusing his abuse of power when he occupied a military-owned residence disregarding the fact that he had already retired from the army 6 years ago. The ruling will take place on 2nd December.

Mr Chuan Leekpai, Speaker of the House of Representatives, brought the case earlier this year, following a request from opposition leader Sompong Amornwiwat of the Pheu Thai party. Sompong accuses the PM of an abuse of power and a violation of supreme law, by occupying a military-owned residence inside the First Infantry Battalion of Royal Guards in Bangkok.

In February this year, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said his occupying of the military residence was for security reasons.

“I worked to serve this country my whole life. Regardless of the regulations and law, I am still working. What matters now is that I am also the prime minister who has the right to stay at a safe place in order to maintain security. Anyway, I have already prepared to stay at my own home soon,” says the Thai PM.

If the court ruling next month finds the PM guilty of abuse of power or violating the supreme law, he could be forced to resign from office.

Source: The Thaiger

comments