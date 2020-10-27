PM tells what would happen when he steps down

In response to a call from MP Chulapant Amornvivat of the Pheu Thai party (Chiang Mai), for the prime minister to demonstrate an ‘act of responsibility’ by stepping down, PM Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha told opposition MPs what would happen if he resigns.

“If I resign, the whole Cabinet will leave the office automatically, in accordance with Section 167 of the Constitution, but my Cabinet and I will stay on, in an acting capacity, until there is a new Cabinet,” says the PM.

He further explained that the Parliament will have to elect a new Prime Minister amongst the qualified candidates and the winning candidate must obtain half of the votes of the MPs and the Senators.

Nevertheless, if he chooses to dissolve the House, all MPs will lose their parliamentary status and there will be a general election, he told the Parliament.

Source: Thai PBS World

