PM warned protesters severe response will be met if violence escalates

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha warned that “all laws and all articles” will be used against protesters if violence escalates.

The PM made his remarks following the continued street rallies that turned into fearsome act of violence as protesters still insist their demand for his resignation, rewriting of the constitution and the reform of the monarchial institution.

He said that the government had tried peaceful ways to ease the conflict but the situation just keeps worsen. Security agencies will continue to maintain peace and order up to the extent that if things got out of hand, “serious actions will be taken within the country’s area of jurisdiction and to international standards,” he added.

“It is necessary for the government and security agencies to intensify their actions by using all laws and all articles to take action against demonstrators who break the law and show no respect for the rights of other people,” says the PM.

Source: Bangkok Post

