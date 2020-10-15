Police stop protests, Bangkok under State of Emergency

After a multiple heated confrontations between the protesters and royalists yesterday, the government declared a ‘State of Emergency’, banning the gatherings of five or more people and the publication of news or online messages that could harm national security.

The new emergency decree, announced 4am this morning through various network, is the latest attempt by the government and police to put an end to the growing protest movement that are calling for a change in government, the stepping down of the prime minister, parliamentary and constitutional reform.

About 10,000 protesters marched in yesterday’s rally in Bangkok, against 15,000 police forces joined by the pro-monarchy group who were on site to oversee and patrol the rally near Democracy Monument.

The area outside Government House has now been cleared whilst city workers started the cleanup of yesterday’s chaos.

At least three of the activist leaders were arrested, They were later identified as Parit Chirawat, Human Rights Lawyer Arnon Nampha and Panupong Jadnok. It said Mr Arnon had been arrested on charges related to a dialogue he gave in Chiang Mai previously. It is not clear what were the grounds of the arrest.

“It is extremely necessary to introduce an urgent measure to end this situation effectively and promptly to maintain peace and order,” says the government spokesperson.

Original writer: REUTERS

Sources: Bangkok Post | The Thaiger

