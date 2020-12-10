Protesters marched to Bangkok’s UN Office demanding the revoke of lese majeste law

A group of protesters led by political activist Somyot Pruksakasemsuk, marched to Bangkok’s United Nations Headquarters this morning to submit a petition demanding the removal of Thailand’s lésé majesté law under Section 112 of the Criminal Code of the constitution. They also insist the government to drop such charges against several pro-democracy activists.

Protest leader Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak said 25 people were being prosecuted under Section 112, although authorities had promised not to use it.

The use of Section 112 would result in endless political conflict, and demonstrators would gather wherever lese majeste charges were laid, he said.

Mr Parit also warned that his group would do whatever it could to bring an end to Section 112.

Sources: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News

Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

