Protests starts to build in city capital

18 Nov at 16:57 – BREAKING NEWS: Anti-government protesters began to gather at Ratchaprasong intersection in downtown capital at around 4:00pm today, as police warned that any attempt to storm the police headquarters would be a huge mistake that comes with a high price and will be met with swift, major counterattacks.

Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepchamnong, spokesman of the Royal Thai Police Office, said earlier on Wednesday that demonstrators planned to rally at Ratchaprasong intersection and then march to the nearby police headquarter. More to follow…

comments