Rallying again – Cops retaliate against protesters

By
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
-
0
2
Police forces responded to a rally held yesterday by activists in the central capital. (Photo: Khaosod English)

A number of police forces responded to a rally in the central capital by pro-democracy activists who were campaigning to abolish the royal defamation law.

Several protesters were arrested during a brawl near the capital’s Victory Monument. It was the latest crackdown on dissent by the police acting aggressively against activists calling for the reform of the monarchy.

Police forcibly took away several people and confiscated the insulting banners. (Photo: Khaosod English)

Protesters began assembling near the monument before noon as they unfold banners with messages criticising the government and the ‘Lese Majeste’ law.

About half an hour later, police forces arrived at the scene and warned the demonstrators to leave the area, citing the Emergency Decree’s ban on gatherings amid the Covid pandemic. When the crowd refused, police charged at the activists and forcibly took away several people and confiscated the insulting banners.

Another officer was also announcing through a loudspeaker advising the media to leave the area, and critcising the protesters for “not considering what’s best for the nation.”

Police advised the media to leave the area, and critcising the protesters for “not considering what’s best for the nation.” (Photo: Khaosod English)

Meanwhile, the latest activist to have been charged with Lese Majeste was a 21-year-old student from Thammasat University Sirichai Nathuang (nickname ‘New’), who was arrested on Wednesday night at his apartment and was denied a lawyer for several hours.

The student was allegedly accused of spraying painted messages critical of Lese Majeste law on a billboard of Royal Family members near his home last Sunday.

Full story: https://www.khaosodenglish.com/politics/2021/01/16/cops-crack-down-on-rally-denouncing-lese-majeste-make-arrests/

Source: Khaosod English

 

 

comments

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous articleFrank Lampard ‘not blown away’ with win against Fullham
Larry Cadiz | Hua Hin Today
Born and raised in Thailand, Larry continued his studies overseas and graduated from Don Bosco College (Philippines) and later took up Arts & Music at University of Santo Tomas. Being a well-travelled individual around Asia through his musicality in the 80's, Larry decided to settle down back at his birthplace and started writing biographies and articles, quoting that: "Writing an article is almost like writing a song... there's an intro, an ending, but there must always be a 'hook' in between."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR