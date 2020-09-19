Rallying in the rain

As tropical storm ‘Noul’ has started to drench in some northeastern provinces yesterday, it is expected to hit the central region including the capital by Saturday afternoon. Nevertheless, pro-democracy protesters said they will proceed with the rally ‘as planned’.

Today’s student’s rally is scheduled to start at 2pm, and the protesters have vowed to camp out overnight before marching to Government House on Sunday. Although the gates of the Thammasat University are now locked, which was the initial venue where the protest supposed to originate, the activists planned to take their stage to the iconic Sanam Luang, a public square in front of the Grand Palace.

Tens of thousands are expected to join the rally, with protesters from other provinces to arrive in Bangkok on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, in charge of the security forces said all significant government buildings would be well-guarded.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has advised motorists to avoid roads from Sanam Luang to Government House during the weekend.

Although today’s protest could be the first major showdown between the government and the student activists, police forces assured peace and order, as long as the protest is within the frame of the law.

Source: Bangkok Post

