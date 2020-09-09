Police Force gears up for upcoming massive rally at the university

Bangkok police forces are preparing for a massive student’s rally which will take place on Sept 19 at the Thammasat University. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Pakkapong Pongpetra said they don’t know how long the rally would last or if the protesters will march to other areas in the city.

Leaders of the student activists are expecting a turn up of 50,000 people albeit they’re still waiting for the permission from university officials. But recent reports said that with or without permission the students vowed to proceed with the rally.

Last month, the student’s rally at the Democracy Monument has drawn up a crowd of 10,000 protesters.

Commissioner Pakkapong added that the police forces already had a contingency plan if the protesters will march out of the university campus to places like Sanam Luang or the Democracy Monument.

Activist leader Parit “Penquin” Chiwarak, also the head organiser of the protest, says at some point during the rally, he will lead the protesters out from the campus and march towards Sanam Luang, a public square fronting the Grand Palace.

Commissioner Pakkapong also reminded the protesters their compulsion to follow the guidelines for the Sept 19 protest which was laid down by associate professor Kesinee Vitoonchart of the Thammasat University.

Sources: The Thaiger | Thai PBS World

