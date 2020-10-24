Thai PM has until 10:00pm tonight to resign – protesters

Another group of Pro-democracy protesters in Bangkok have given Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha until 10:00pm tonight to resign.

The group, which spent Friday night camped out in front of the Bangkok Remand Prison where they also demand other protest leaders be released, stated the deadline earlier this morning.

The demands of the protesters for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha tonight is unlikely to be met, nor the other deadline, set for “Sunday night” as the prime minister has stressed he has done nothing wrong.

The Thai Parliament will address the current political turmoil during their emergency meeting on Monday and Tuesday.

The Prime Minister still has strong support amongst the military and pro-establishment groups.

Sources: The Pattaya News | The Thaiger

