Thousands of police officers to be deployed at pro-democracy rally

More than 3,000 police officers will be deployed at the pro-democracy rally at the Democracy Monument on 14th October. The event marks the 47th anniversary of the 1973 uprising which led to the end of military regime. Police Bureau Chief Pakkapong Pongpetra says the forces will be present to maintain peace and order.

“So far, the rally leaders have yet to submit documents asking for permission to hold the rally. However, we would like to ask rally leaders to keep the activity peaceful and within legal limits,” says Police Bureau spokesperson Jirapat Phumijit.

Jirapat added that during next week’s rally health staff will set up checkpoints for Covid-19 screening and a special police force will check for contrabands.

“Hundreds of traffic police would also be deployed around the areas to facilitate traffic flow of vehicles and pedestrians. We would later announce the affected routes as well as alternative routes that motorists could use to avoid the rally,” says the spokesperson.

Sources: The Thaiger | The Nation

