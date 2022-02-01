Popular hiking trail and waterfall within driving distance from Hua Hin reopens to visitors

If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a popular hiking trail and waterfall near Hua Hin has reopened to visitors after having been closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

With much of Thailand, including Prachuap Khiri Khan, easing many of the measures put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, Huai Yang Waterfall National Park in Thap Sakae District reopened to visitors on February 1.

The Huai Yang Waterfall consists of seven levels but only five are accessible to visitors. The fifth level is accessible by a 1km complete hike, with the first level being approximately 400 metres from the car park.

Each level of the waterfall offers something a little different for visitors.

At the fifth level, visitors can enjoy the sight of the water gushing down the waterfall from a 15 metre high cliff, while on the fourth level is a stone platform or patio like viewing area that overlooks the surrounding woodland.

The third tier of the waterfall is suitable for swimming and also has some historical significance after His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej Maha Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit visited the site 1959.

Located approximately 125km from Hua Hin and 35km from Mueang Prachuap, the Huai Yang Waterfall is part of the Tanao Sri Mountain Range that borders Myanmar.

The main attractions of the park are its trail and waterfalls.

The park is also home to a wide variety of wildlife such as wild boars, barking deer, porcupines, gibbons, leopards and Indochinese serows.

A word of warning though – as is the case with many national parks in Thailand, there is a two tier pricing system in place.

Foreigners are charged an entrance fee of 100 baht, kids 50 baht, while Thai nationals are charged 20 baht, kids 10 baht.

