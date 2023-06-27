Power outage and road closures to impact downtown Hua Hin on June 29

Hua Hin residents and visitors are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage and road closures in downtown Hua Hin on Thursday, June 29.

The Hua Hin Municipality recently announced the measures in a Facebook post.

The power interruption is necessary for the relocation of communication lines as part of the ongoing Chomsin-Thapong Municipal Road Expansion Project. This scheduled interruption will occur on June 29, 2023, between 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The following areas will be affected by the power outage:

Entire area within Chatchai Market

Chomsin Road, stretching from the front of Sawang Hua Hin Thammasathan Foundation, continuing to the Gee Un Tung intersection and up to Baan Klang Hua Hin Condominium

Dechanuchit Road to the night market zone

Furthermore, a road closure will be implemented on Chomsin Road from the railway roundabout to the Gee Un Tung intersection, where traffic lights are installed.

This closure will be in effect during the same time period as the power outage.

To ensure the smooth and efficient execution of the relocation work by the authorities, the public is kindly requested to cooperate by avoiding the affected route and refraining from parking vehicles on both sides of the road.

The Hua Hin Municipality said it apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these necessary measures and appreciates the understanding and cooperation of residents and visitors during this time.

The power outage and road closures are crucial steps in the ongoing efforts to improve and expand the municipal road infrastructure in Hua Hin.

Residents and business owners in the affected areas are advised to make necessary preparations for the power outage, such as ensuring the safety of electronic devices, refrigerated goods, and other essential equipment that may be affected by the interruption.

The Hua Hin Municipality and the electricity authority will work to complete the relocation and restore power as quickly as possible.

