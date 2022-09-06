Prachuap aims to reduce road deaths by two thirds in the next five years

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan have set an ambitious goal of reducing the number of road fatalities by approximately two thirds over the next five years.

The goal was announced by Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan during a meeting of the Road Safety Administration Center on Monday (Sept 5).

The goal is to reduce the rate of the deaths as a result of road traffic accidents to 12 per 100,000 population by the end of 2027, Governor Sathien told the meeting.

In order to achieve the goal it would mean that the province would suffer approximately 41 deaths from traffic accidents in a year.

However, in 2021, there were 205 deaths from road traffic accidents recorded in the province, which is approximately 37.41 deaths per 100,000 population.

The goal for 2022, is to have no more than 176 deaths on the province’s roads, before reducing the number deaths to 12 per 100,000 people in 2027.

The move is in line with the Thai government’s national strategy which aims to improve road safety and slash the number of road fatalities.

The strategy closely follows Vision Zero, which was first implemented in Sweden in the 1990s in a bid to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while providing safe, healthy and equitable mobility for all.

According to the World Health Organization, Thailand has the ninth highest rate of fatalities from road traffic accidents in the world, with 32.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

On average, around 20,000 people a year are killed on Thailand’s roads.

According to the 2018 Global Status Report on Road Safety, the majority of deaths (74%) involved motorcyclists, most of whom are aged between 15 and 29 years.

Meanwhile, Governor Sathien said the province will continue its safety campaign around the importance of motorcyclists wearing helmets.

The campaign will see all local government agencies, educational institutions, medical institutions, agencies of local administrative organizations, child development centres, establishments, and industrial zones to be declared ‘100% helmet wearing areas’.

In addition, law enforcement will get tough on those who fail to wear a helmet, while all government officials have been told to act as good role models and ensure they wear a helmet whenever they use a motorcycle.

