Prachuap aims for safer Songkran with fewer than 35 accidents, 36 injuries, and 3 deaths on the roads

As is customary this time of year, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has unveiled a new campaign dedicated to the prevention and reduction of road accidents.

Governor Somkid Chanthamrik inaugurated a new operation center on April 9, 2024, at the provincial hall, marking the start of a campaign to enhance road safety and traffic management from April 11-17, 2024.

Under the slogan “Drive Safely, Thailand Without Accidents,” the initiative seeks to mitigate the heightened risk of accidents during Songkran, a period when thousands travel to their hometowns or vacation spots.

Prachuap Khiri Khan, a crucial thoroughfare for travelers heading to and from the southern provinces, is the focus of these efforts.

Spanning approximately 220 kilometers, Phetkasem Road is notorious for its potential hazards, particularly the risks posed by drowsiness on its lengthy and monotonous stretches.

In response, authorities have installed 40 flashing light signals to maintain driver alertness and have temporarily closed U-turn spots and unauthorized crossing points near curves or junctions to prevent accidents. Additionally, high-risk secondary routes have been identified, and 34 checkpoints across 8 districts have been established to monitor public transportation vehicles and conduct vehicle and driver inspections for safety compliance.

The move is in response to the alarming statistics from the previous year’s Songkran festival, which saw 47 accidents, 49 injuries, and 3 fatalities in the province.

With these figures in mind, the goal for this year’s festival is ambitious yet critical: to reduce the number of accidents to fewer than 35, injuries to fewer than 36, and fatalities to fewer than 3, aiming for a significant improvement over the averages of the past three years.

The efforts reflect a broader national push towards reducing road accidents and enhancing traffic safety, a priority that remains paramount during Thailand’s most celebrated festival.

comments